Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (EGEEN.IS)
EGEEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
283.40TRY
22 Oct 2017
283.40TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.50TL (-0.53%)
-1.50TL (-0.53%)
Prev Close
284.90TL
284.90TL
Open
285.30TL
285.30TL
Day's High
289.30TL
289.30TL
Day's Low
282.00TL
282.00TL
Volume
63,051
63,051
Avg. Vol
41,884
41,884
52-wk High
306.70TL
306.70TL
52-wk Low
185.50TL
185.50TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Huseyin Bayraktar
|1990
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mustafa Bayraktar
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cem Ustuner
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs
|
Ayhan Ozel
|2012
|General Manager
|
Salih Kesen
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Production