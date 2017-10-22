Edition:
United Kingdom

Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS (EGEEN.IS)

EGEEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

283.40TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.50TL (-0.53%)
Prev Close
284.90TL
Open
285.30TL
Day's High
289.30TL
Day's Low
282.00TL
Volume
63,051
Avg. Vol
41,884
52-wk High
306.70TL
52-wk Low
185.50TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Huseyin Bayraktar

1990 Chairman of the Board

Mustafa Bayraktar

2010 Vice Chairman of the Board

Cem Ustuner

Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs

Ayhan Ozel

2012 General Manager

Salih Kesen

2010 Vice General Manager - Production
Ege Endustri ve Ticaret AS News