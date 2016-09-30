E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd (EIDP.NS)
EIDP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
356.55INR
10:39am BST
356.55INR
10:39am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.70 (+0.48%)
Rs1.70 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs354.85
Rs354.85
Open
Rs356.50
Rs356.50
Day's High
Rs371.00
Rs371.00
Day's Low
Rs351.00
Rs351.00
Volume
526,040
526,040
Avg. Vol
214,318
214,318
52-wk High
Rs372.70
Rs372.70
52-wk Low
Rs220.00
Rs220.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Vellayan
|62
|2006
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Arun Murugappan
|2014
|President - Strategy & Business Development
|
V. Ravichandran
|58
|2011
|Non Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
V. Suri
|55
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Manoj Jaiswal
|51
|2014
|Executive Vice President – Management Development Centre
- BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) posts June-qtr loss
- BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals, Synthite Industries forge partnership for extraction of phycocyanin
- BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) March-qtr consol profit up about 23 pct
- BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says shares which co holds in Parrys Sugar Industries stand cancelled
- BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod