Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)

EIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.97CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$30.94
Open
$30.91
Day's High
$31.15
Day's Low
$30.60
Volume
49,630
Avg. Vol
204,074
52-wk High
$45.28
52-wk Low
$25.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gary Filmon

74 2009 Independent Chairman of the Board

Carmele Peter

51 2014 President

Michael Pyle

52 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Duncan Jessiman

70 2009 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Tamara Schock

45 2015 Chief Financial Officer
Exchange Income Corp News

