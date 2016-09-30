Exchange Income Corp (EIF.TO)
EIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.97CAD
9:00pm BST
30.97CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.10%)
$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$30.94
$30.94
Open
$30.91
$30.91
Day's High
$31.15
$31.15
Day's Low
$30.60
$30.60
Volume
49,630
49,630
Avg. Vol
204,074
204,074
52-wk High
$45.28
$45.28
52-wk Low
$25.80
$25.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gary Filmon
|74
|2009
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Carmele Peter
|51
|2014
|President
|
Michael Pyle
|52
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Duncan Jessiman
|70
|2009
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tamara Schock
|45
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
