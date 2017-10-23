Edition:
United Kingdom

EI Group PLC (EIGE.L)

EIGE.L on London Stock Exchange

131.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
131.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
659,716
52-wk High
149.75
52-wk Low
88.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Walker

71 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

W. Simon Townsend

54 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Neil Smith

51 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Loretta Togher

Company Secretary

Peter Baguley

63 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director
EI Group PLC News

