Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (EKGYO.IS)
EKGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.68TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.05TL (-1.83%)
Prev Close
2.73TL
Open
2.72TL
Day's High
2.72TL
Day's Low
2.68TL
Volume
43,203,965
Avg. Vol
49,859,476
52-wk High
3.32TL
52-wk Low
2.47TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ertan Yetim
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Murat Kurum
|41
|2011
|General Director, Executive Member of the Board of Directors
|
Ertan Keles
|41
|Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Hasan Arslanturk
|Investor Relations Deputy Director
|
Sami Er
|54
|Member of the Board of Directors
- BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT signs protocol with TOKI to buy land in Istanbul for 262.5 mln lira
- BRIEF-Emlak Konut signs contract for Istanbul Beykoz Riva Revenue Sharing Model Project
- BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT Q2 net profit drops to 306.1 million lira
- BRIEF-Emlak Konut reports H1 sales of 3.92 bln lira, above its forecast
- BRIEF-Emlak Konut expects 15.0 bln lira year-end total sales revenue