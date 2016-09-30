Egypt Kuwait Holding Co SAE (EKHO.CA)
EKHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
0.78USD
1:29pm BST
0.78USD
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+1.30%)
$0.01 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
$0.77
$0.77
Open
$0.77
$0.77
Day's High
$0.78
$0.78
Day's Low
$0.76
$0.76
Volume
394,159
394,159
Avg. Vol
693,493
693,493
52-wk High
$0.82
$0.82
52-wk Low
$0.39
$0.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Al Moutazz Al Alfi
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
|
Luay Al Kharafi
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Medhat Banna
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Sahar Farahat
|2016
|Senior Executive Vice President
|
Alaa El Banna
|2016
|Vice President – Investments