Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)
ELD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.97CAD
9:29pm BST
1.97CAD
9:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.76 (-27.84%)
$-0.76 (-27.84%)
Prev Close
$2.73
$2.73
Open
$2.38
$2.38
Day's High
$2.40
$2.40
Day's Low
$1.95
$1.95
Volume
10,020,017
10,020,017
Avg. Vol
2,730,894
2,730,894
52-wk High
$5.13
$5.13
52-wk Low
$1.95
$1.95
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
George Burns
|57
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Robert Gilmore
|65
|2017
|Lead Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Wright
|63
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Fabiana Chubbs
|50
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Paul Skayman
|51
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as declines in Eldorado, energy offset financials' gains
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower, as Eldorado and energy stocks weigh
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with banks, energy stocks; Eldorado slumps
- BRIEF-Eldorado gold provides an update on Kisladag operations