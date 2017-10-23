Edition:
United Kingdom

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ELET3.SA)

ELET3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.45BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.79 (+3.65%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.66
Open
R$ 21.80
Day's High
R$ 22.87
Day's Low
R$ 21.47
Volume
5,653,300
Avg. Vol
3,145,477
52-wk High
R$ 26.15
52-wk Low
R$ 11.61

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Luiz Alqueres

72 2016 Chairman of the Board

Wilson Ferreira

58 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Armando Casado de Araujo

55 Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Alexandre Vaghi de Arruda Aniz

40 Chief Administrative Officer

Lucia Casasanta

Chief Compliance Officer
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA News

