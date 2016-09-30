Edition:
United Kingdom

E L Financial Corporation Ltd (ELF.TO)

ELF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

825.89CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$3.89 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
$822.00
Open
$822.00
Day's High
$825.89
Day's Low
$821.00
Volume
1,580
Avg. Vol
621
52-wk High
$877.16
52-wk Low
$687.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Duncan Jackman

50 2003 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Taylor

2004 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director

Henry Jackman

1997 Director

J. Christopher Barron

2003 Independent Director

James Billett

2008 Independent Director
