Edition:
United Kingdom

Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)

ELGG.DE on Xetra

24.65EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€24.56
Open
€24.51
Day's High
€24.74
Day's Low
€24.09
Volume
23,961
Avg. Vol
27,328
52-wk High
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus Weyer

69 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Anton Mindl

60 2006 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Guenter Zimmer

77 2017 Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Arne Schneider

41 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Peter Geiselhart

60 2012 Member of the Management Board, Chief Sales Officer
» More People

Elmos Semiconductor AG News

» More ELGG.DE News