Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)
ELGG.DE on Xetra
24.65EUR
4:36pm BST
24.65EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.09 (+0.39%)
€0.09 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€24.56
€24.56
Open
€24.51
€24.51
Day's High
€24.74
€24.74
Day's Low
€24.09
€24.09
Volume
23,961
23,961
Avg. Vol
27,328
27,328
52-wk High
€25.60
€25.60
52-wk Low
€13.01
€13.01
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Klaus Weyer
|69
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Anton Mindl
|60
|2006
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Guenter Zimmer
|77
|2017
|Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Arne Schneider
|41
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Peter Geiselhart
|60
|2012
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Sales Officer
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor prolongs cooperation and research contract with Fraunhofer-Institut Duisburg
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor Q2 EBIT reached 6.2 million euro
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor raises 2017 Ebit margin target
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor: Weyer becomes chairman of supervisory board
- BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor successfully places 40 mln eur promissory note loan