Edition:
United Kingdom

Elis SA (ELIS.PA)

ELIS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.55EUR
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.36 (-1.57%)
Prev Close
€22.91
Open
€22.90
Day's High
€23.02
Day's Low
€22.47
Volume
160,319
Avg. Vol
456,180
52-wk High
€23.42
52-wk Low
€13.48

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thierry Morin

65 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Xavier Martire

2017 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Matthieu Lecharny

45 2017 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Marc Frappier

44 2017 Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Louis Guyot

2017 Management Board Member, Chief Financial Officer
» More People

Elis SA News

» More ELIS.PA News