Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)
ELPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
14.78BRL
23 Oct 2017
14.78BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.61 (-3.96%)
R$ -0.61 (-3.96%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.39
R$ 15.39
Open
R$ 15.26
R$ 15.26
Day's High
R$ 15.38
R$ 15.38
Day's Low
R$ 14.60
R$ 14.60
Volume
3,765,600
3,765,600
Avg. Vol
1,833,732
1,833,732
52-wk High
R$ 16.40
R$ 16.40
52-wk Low
R$ 7.95
R$ 7.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Britaldo Pedrosa Soares
|60
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Lenzi
|57
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Teresa Cristina Querino Vernaglia
|50
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Development, Member of the Executive Board
|
Sidney Simonaggio
|59
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Regulatory Affairs, Member of the Executive Board
|
Pedro de Freitas Almeida Bueno Vieira
|51
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Legal Affairs and Audit, Director