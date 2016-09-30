Edition:
United Kingdom

Emera Inc (EMA.TO)

EMA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

48.62CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$48.47
Open
$48.47
Day's High
$48.76
Day's Low
$48.46
Volume
303,319
Avg. Vol
509,872
52-wk High
$49.24
52-wk Low
$43.76

People

Name Age Since Current Position

M. Jacqueline Sheppard

61 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Christopher Huskilson

59 2004 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Gregory Blunden

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Robert Bennett

2016 President and Chief Executive Officer, Emera US Holdings Inc

Karen Hutt

2016 President and Chief Executive Officer of NSPI
Emera Inc News

