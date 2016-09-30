Emera Inc (EMA.TO)
EMA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
48.62CAD
9:00pm BST
48.62CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+0.31%)
$0.15 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$48.47
$48.47
Open
$48.47
$48.47
Day's High
$48.76
$48.76
Day's Low
$48.46
$48.46
Volume
303,319
303,319
Avg. Vol
509,872
509,872
52-wk High
$49.24
$49.24
52-wk Low
$43.76
$43.76
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
M. Jacqueline Sheppard
|61
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Christopher Huskilson
|59
|2004
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gregory Blunden
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Robert Bennett
|2016
|President and Chief Executive Officer, Emera US Holdings Inc
|
Karen Hutt
|2016
|President and Chief Executive Officer of NSPI
