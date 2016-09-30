Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)
EMAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,135.10INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.20 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs1,146.30
Open
Rs1,147.00
Day's High
Rs1,147.00
Day's Low
Rs1,127.05
Volume
174,220
Avg. Vol
141,762
52-wk High
Rs1,260.00
52-wk Low
Rs935.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Radhe Agarwal
|69
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Naresh Bhansali
|49
|Chief Financial Officer and CEO - Finance, Strategy & Business Development
|
A. Joshi
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Assistant Vice President - Legal
|
Rajesh Sharma
|2014
|Vice President - Finance, Accounts
|
Sushil Goenka
|59
|Managing Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Emami says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST
- Emami says Q1 domestic business 'significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST'
- BRIEF-India's Emami June-qtr consol PAT falls about 98 pct
- BRIEF-India's Emami incorporates wholly owned unit in Sri Lanka
- BRIEF-India's Emami Ltd consol March-qtr profit up 1.5 pct