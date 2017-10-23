Edition:
United Kingdom

Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

EMBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.19BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.11 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
R$ 16.30
Open
R$ 16.50
Day's High
R$ 16.50
Day's Low
R$ 16.00
Volume
3,299,700
Avg. Vol
2,747,167
52-wk High
R$ 19.93
52-wk Low
R$ 14.75

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alexandre Goncalves Silva

72 Chairman of the Board

Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva

61 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Sergio Eraldo de Salles Pinto

52 2013 Vice Chairman

Jose Antonio de Almeida Filippo

56 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations Officer

Fabiana Leschziner

45 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel
Embraer SA News

