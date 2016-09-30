Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)
EMFD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
3.71EGP
1:29pm BST
3.71EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.09 (-2.37%)
£-0.09 (-2.37%)
Prev Close
£3.80
£3.80
Open
£3.97
£3.97
Day's High
£3.97
£3.97
Day's Low
£3.70
£3.70
Volume
9,269,216
9,269,216
Avg. Vol
4,681,035
4,681,035
52-wk High
£3.97
£3.97
52-wk Low
£1.93
£1.93
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohamed Alabbar
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mohammed Al Dahan
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Ahmed Gad
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Wael El Menoufy
|2009
|Chief Technical Commercial Officer
|
Moataz Hassouna
|Chief Information Officer
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt strong, Saudi bolstered by $12.5 bln sovereign bond issue
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Region moves sideways, outperforms EM index; DXBE slides on losses
- BRIEF-Emaar Misr for Development Q2 profit rises
- MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 6
- Emaar Misr considers investment project in Egypt's al-Alamein