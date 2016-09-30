Edition:
United Kingdom

Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)

EMFD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

3.71EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.09 (-2.37%)
Prev Close
£3.80
Open
£3.97
Day's High
£3.97
Day's Low
£3.70
Volume
9,269,216
Avg. Vol
4,681,035
52-wk High
£3.97
52-wk Low
£1.93

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohamed Alabbar

2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Mohammed Al Dahan

Chief Executive Officer

Ahmed Gad

Chief Financial Officer

Wael El Menoufy

2009 Chief Technical Commercial Officer

Moataz Hassouna

Chief Information Officer
Emaar Misr for Development SAE News

