Man Group PLC (EMG.L)
EMG.L on London Stock Exchange
190.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
190.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
190.20
190.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,925,600
4,925,600
52-wk High
191.40
191.40
52-wk Low
111.90
111.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Livingston
|52
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jonathan Sorrell
|2017
|President, Executive Director
|
Luke Ellis
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Jones
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Even
|2016
|Chairman - Numeric
- What do today's results mean for Drax Group plc, Croda International plc, SEGRO plc and Man Group plc?
- Are Banco Santander SA, Redde plc and Man Group plc ord USD0.03428571 set to rise by 20%+?
- Are HSBC Holdings plc, Victoria PLC & MAN GROUP PLC Poised For Explosive Growth?
- Should I Invest In STV Group Plc Or Man Group PLC On Today's Results?
- Man Group plc ord usd0.03428571 Up 8% On Interim Results
- 5 FTSE 250 Stocks With Fast Dividend Growth: Unite Group plc, Bovis Homes Group plc, Bellway plc, Crest Nicholson Holding plc & Man Group plc