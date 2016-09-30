Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)
EMPa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.99CAD
9:00pm BST
22.99CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.22%)
$-0.05 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$23.04
$23.04
Open
$23.03
$23.03
Day's High
$23.11
$23.11
Day's Low
$22.70
$22.70
Volume
310,997
310,997
Avg. Vol
418,572
418,572
52-wk High
$24.29
$24.29
52-wk Low
$14.74
$14.74
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Dickson
|59
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Medline
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Vels
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Beth Campbell
|2016
|President - Atlantic/Ontario Business Unit
|
Simon Gagne
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources