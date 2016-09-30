Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)
ENAG.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
23.93EUR
9:05am BST
23.93EUR
9:05am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-0.33%)
€-0.08 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€24.01
€24.01
Open
€23.91
€23.91
Day's High
€24.06
€24.06
Day's Low
€23.90
€23.90
Volume
61,132
61,132
Avg. Vol
954,450
954,450
52-wk High
€26.81
€26.81
52-wk Low
€22.38
€22.38
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antonio Llarden Carratala
|66
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelino Oreja Arburua
|48
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Francisco Borja Garcia-Alarcon Altamirano
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jesus Luis Saldana Fernandez
|General Director of Strategy and Business Development
|
Isidro Del Valle Santin
|Director of Internal Audit
