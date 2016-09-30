Edition:
United Kingdom

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)

ENB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

49.38CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.24 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
$49.62
Open
$49.88
Day's High
$50.00
Day's Low
$49.21
Volume
1,728,659
Avg. Vol
2,079,405
52-wk High
$59.17
52-wk Low
$48.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gregory Ebel

52 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Albert Monaco

57 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Cynthia Hansen

52 2016 President - Gas Distribution & Power

C. Gregory Harper

52 2014 President - Gas Pipelines and Processing

John Whelen

57 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
