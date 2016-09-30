Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
ENB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
49.38CAD
9:00pm BST
49.38CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.24 (-0.48%)
$-0.24 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
$49.62
$49.62
Open
$49.88
$49.88
Day's High
$50.00
$50.00
Day's Low
$49.21
$49.21
Volume
1,728,659
1,728,659
Avg. Vol
2,079,405
2,079,405
52-wk High
$59.17
$59.17
52-wk Low
$48.98
$48.98
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gregory Ebel
|52
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Albert Monaco
|57
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Cynthia Hansen
|52
|2016
|President - Gas Distribution & Power
|
C. Gregory Harper
|52
|2014
|President - Gas Pipelines and Processing
|
John Whelen
|57
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
- CANADA STOCKS-Energy, mining retreat pressure TSX, offset hefty CP gains
- U.S. issues permit to expand Enbridge cross-border oil pipeline
- U.S. issues presidential permit to Enbridge cross-border crude pipeline
- Kinder Morgan Canada pipe project hearings end, fate in balance
- Kinder Morgan Canada pipe project hearings end, fate in balance