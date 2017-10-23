Edition:
EDP Energias do Brasil SA (ENBR3.SA)

ENBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

14.61BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.56 (-3.69%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.17
Open
R$ 15.30
Day's High
R$ 15.30
Day's Low
R$ 14.61
Volume
2,006,300
Avg. Vol
1,487,884
52-wk High
R$ 16.15
52-wk Low
R$ 12.07

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Antonio Luis Guerra Nunes Mexia

59 2015 Chairman of the Board

Miguel Nuno Simoes Nunes Ferreira Setas

46 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

Henrique Manuel Marques Faria Lima Freire

46 2015 Vice President - Finance

Luiz Otavio Assis Henriques

59 2008 Vice President for Generation

Carlos Emanuel Baptista Andrade

53 2013 Vice President of Commercialization
