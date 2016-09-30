Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)
ENGH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
54.81CAD
8:59pm BST
54.81CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.91 (+1.69%)
$0.91 (+1.69%)
Prev Close
$53.90
$53.90
Open
$54.02
$54.02
Day's High
$55.79
$55.79
Day's Low
$54.02
$54.02
Volume
16,563
16,563
Avg. Vol
18,910
18,910
52-wk High
$64.39
$64.39
52-wk Low
$48.40
$48.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephen Sadler
|64
|2000
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Craig Wallace
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
John Tobia
|2016
|Chief Administration and Legal Officer
|
Douglas Bryson
|2014
|Vice President - Finance and Administration
|
Todd May
|2008
|Vice President, General Counsel