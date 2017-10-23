Edition:
Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)

ENGI11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.30 (-5.08%)
Prev Close
R$ 25.60
Open
R$ 25.60
Day's High
R$ 25.60
Day's Low
R$ 24.04
Volume
807,600
Avg. Vol
505,067
52-wk High
R$ 26.70
52-wk Low
R$ 17.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ivan Muller Botelho

82 Chairman of the Board

Ricardo Perez Botelho

57 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board

Mauricio Perez Botelho

56 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Daniele Araujo Salomao Castelo

38 2016 Personnel Management Director

Gustavo Nasser Moreira

41 2016 Logistics and Supplies Director, Member of the Executive Board
Energisa SA News

