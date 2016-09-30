Energa SA (ENGP.WA)
ENGP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
12.77PLN
1:23pm BST
12.77PLN
1:23pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.06zł (+0.47%)
0.06zł (+0.47%)
Prev Close
12.71zł
12.71zł
Open
12.77zł
12.77zł
Day's High
12.80zł
12.80zł
Day's Low
12.58zł
12.58zł
Volume
593,390
593,390
Avg. Vol
1,338,128
1,338,128
52-wk High
14.50zł
14.50zł
52-wk Low
6.82zł
6.82zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paula Ziemiecka-Ksiezak
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Daniel Obajtek
|2017
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Zbigniew Wtulich
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jacek Koscielniak
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Finance
|
Alicja Klimiuk
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Operations
