EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)
ENQ.L on London Stock Exchange
26.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
26.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
26.50
26.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,733,769
3,733,769
52-wk High
56.00
56.00
52-wk Low
22.50
22.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jock Lennox
|60
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Amjad Bseisu
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Swinney
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Neil McCulloch
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Imran Malik
|2015
|Vice President - Finance
