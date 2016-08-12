Edition:
EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)

ENQ.L on London Stock Exchange

26.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
26.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,733,769
52-wk High
56.00
52-wk Low
22.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jock Lennox

60 2016 Chairman of the Board

Amjad Bseisu

2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jonathan Swinney

2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Neil McCulloch

2017 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Imran Malik

2015 Vice President - Finance
