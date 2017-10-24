E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)
EONGn.DE on Xetra
10.05EUR
24 Oct 2017
10.05EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.02 (+0.20%)
€0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
€10.02
€10.02
Open
€10.02
€10.02
Day's High
€10.07
€10.07
Day's Low
€10.02
€10.02
Volume
384,349
384,349
Avg. Vol
11,299,956
11,299,956
52-wk High
€10.13
€10.13
52-wk Low
€5.99
€5.99
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Karl-Ludwig Kley
66
2016
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Johannes Teyssen
57
2010
Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Ulrich Lehner
70
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andreas Scheidt
53
2015
Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Marc Spieker
42
2017
Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
