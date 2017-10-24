Edition:
United Kingdom

E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)

EONGn.DE on Xetra

10.05EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
€10.02
Open
€10.02
Day's High
€10.07
Day's Low
€10.02
Volume
384,349
Avg. Vol
11,299,956
52-wk High
€10.13
52-wk Low
€5.99

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Karl-Ludwig Kley

66 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Johannes Teyssen

57 2010 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Ulrich Lehner

70 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Andreas Scheidt

53 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Marc Spieker

42 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
E.ON SE News

