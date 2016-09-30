Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)
EPED.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
60.65EUR
3:28pm BST
60.65EUR
3:28pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.40 (+0.66%)
€0.40 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
€60.25
€60.25
Open
€60.20
€60.20
Day's High
€60.83
€60.83
Day's Low
€60.11
€60.11
Volume
260,841
260,841
Avg. Vol
494,444
494,444
52-wk High
€62.34
€62.34
52-wk Low
€29.00
€29.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yann Delabriere
|66
|2007
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Patrick Koller
|57
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer
|
Michel Favre
|57
|Executive Vice President - Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Pierre Sounillac
|53
|2004
|Executive Vice-President, Group Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Niklas Braun
|Executive Vice President - Automotive Exteriors, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-RPT-Faurecia confirms FY 2017 guidance
- Faurecia sales rise 7.3 percent on strong Asia performance
- Faurecia sales rise 7.3 pct on strong Asia performance
- BRIEF-Faurecia and Mahle to collaborate on Cockpit of the Future
- BRIEF-Faurecia announces 5 year deal with atomic energy commission regarding fuel cell battery