Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)
EPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,160.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
2,160.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,160.00
2,160.00
Open
2,165.00
2,165.00
Day's High
2,165.00
2,165.00
Day's Low
2,157.00
2,157.00
Volume
343,663
343,663
Avg. Vol
619,449
619,449
52-wk High
2,265.00
2,265.00
52-wk Low
1,722.00
1,722.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Weisz
|66
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman
|
Hadley Dean
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Maciej Drozd
|50
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Rafal Kwiatkowski
|39
|Chief Operations Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Wojciech Knawa
|Member of the Management Board for Property Management
- BRIEF-Echo Polska to buy portfolio of retail properties for 692.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Echo Polska says disposal of portfolio of office properties tryton business house
- BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties says in talks over potential acquisitions
- BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties posts H1 net profit of 39.6 mln euros
- BRIEF-EPP updates on acquisition of Galeria Solna