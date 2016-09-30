Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)
EQB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
58.50CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Moor
|56
|2007
|President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Equitable Bank
|
Timothy Wilson
|2012
|Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Equitable Bank
|
Ronald Tratch
|2011
|Vice-President, Chief Risk Officer of Equitable Bank
|
Michelle Cole
|Vice-President, Commercial Lending of Equitable Bank
|
Dan Dickinson
|2013
|Vice-President, Digital Banking of Equitable Bank
- BRIEF-Equitable Group redeems $65 million of series 10 debentures
- UPDATE 3-Canada watchdog sets new mortgage rules, acknowledges risks
- BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28
- UPDATE 4-Canadian regulator moves to outlaw mortgages that sidestep rules
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Tahoe plunges on mine suspension; Air Canada jumps