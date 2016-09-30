Edition:
United Kingdom

Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)

EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,225.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)

20.00 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
2,205.00
Open
2,210.00
Day's High
2,346.00
Day's Low
2,199.00
Volume
988,388
Avg. Vol
678,316
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Philip Campher

68 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Giancarlo Lanfranchi

45 Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board

Bram Goossens

37 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Andrea Taverna-Turisan

45 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Chrystal Grauso

36 Executive Finance Director, Director
Equites Property Fund Ltd News

