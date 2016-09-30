Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)
EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,225.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
2,225.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)
20.00 (+0.91%)
20.00 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
2,205.00
2,205.00
Open
2,210.00
2,210.00
Day's High
2,346.00
2,346.00
Day's Low
2,199.00
2,199.00
Volume
988,388
988,388
Avg. Vol
678,316
678,316
52-wk High
2,346.00
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00
1,460.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Campher
|68
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Giancarlo Lanfranchi
|45
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Bram Goossens
|37
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrea Taverna-Turisan
|45
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Chrystal Grauso
|36
|Executive Finance Director, Director
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says HY headline earnings per share 59.9 cents
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says raised about 1.015 billion rand via placing
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund to increase amount of equity capital raising
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund to raise 400 mln rand
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund concludes disposal of Cape Town office portfolio