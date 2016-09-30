Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)
ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
331.00INR
10:40am BST
331.00INR
10:40am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.45 (+2.94%)
Rs9.45 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
Rs321.55
Rs321.55
Open
Rs320.00
Rs320.00
Day's High
Rs332.95
Rs332.95
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Rs318.00
Volume
47,746
47,746
Avg. Vol
92,519
92,519
52-wk High
Rs360.00
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55
Rs199.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brij Khaitan
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Aditya Khaitan
|47
|2015
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Suvamoy Saha
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director
|
Tehnaz Punwani
|Senior General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Amritanshu Khaitan
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director