Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO)
ERF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.80CAD
9:00pm BST
10.80CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.55%)
$-0.06 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
$10.86
$10.86
Open
$10.90
$10.90
Day's High
$10.99
$10.99
Day's Low
$10.79
$10.79
Volume
762,250
762,250
Avg. Vol
1,171,574
1,171,574
52-wk High
$13.55
$13.55
52-wk Low
$8.50
$8.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Dundas
|49
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jodine J. Labrie
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Edward McLaughlin
|52
|2012
|President, U.S. Operations
|
Raymond Daniels
|2012
|Senior Vice President - Operations, People & Culture
|
Eric Le Dain
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Corporate Development, Commercial
