Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)
ERMT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
73.90EUR
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
€3.58 (+5.09%)
Prev Close
€70.32
Open
€71.88
Day's High
€74.22
Day's Low
€70.55
Volume
179,916
Avg. Vol
127,560
52-wk High
€74.22
52-wk Low
€36.43
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christel Bories
|53
|2017
|Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
|
Thomas Devedjian
|46
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Edouard Duval
|72
|2014
|Chairman of the Management Board, Sorame, Director
|
Denis Hugelmann
|Chief Executive Officer of ERAMET Alloys
|
Philippe Vecten
|68
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of ERAMET Nickel and ERAMET Manganese