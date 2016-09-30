Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)
EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
218.50INR
10:43am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.05 (+3.83%)
Prev Close
Rs210.45
Open
Rs211.60
Day's High
Rs218.75
Day's Low
Rs209.00
Volume
637,190
Avg. Vol
941,658
52-wk High
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sunil Lulla
|52
|2010
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Dimple Mehta
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jyoti Deshpande
|45
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Kishore Lulla
|56
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Dinesh Modi
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, India
- BRIEF-Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt
- UPDATE 3-Bollywood lures Apple, Amazon and Netflix in Eros library sale
- BRIEF-Eros International Media says not privy to talks Eros International may be having with potential buyers
- India's Eros in early talks with Apple, others to sell content library - source
- BRIEF-Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film