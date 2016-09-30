Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP.PA)
ERYP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gil Beyen
|51
|2013
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Yann Godfrin
|41
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jerome Bailly
|2011
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Chief Pharmacist
|
Eric Soyer
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
Thomas Vigneron
|Director of Quality Assurance and Information Systems
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma announces resubmission of european marketing authorization application for GRASPA
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln of ADSS
- BRIEF-Erytech reports determination of the recommended pivotal phase 3 dose of eryaspase in its U.S. Phase 1 study
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma H1 net loss widens to 14.0 million euros
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma's complete results demonstrate statistically improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival