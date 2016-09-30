Edition:
United Kingdom

Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)

ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

734.80INR
10:43am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs10.15 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs724.65
Open
Rs729.00
Day's High
Rs741.00
Day's Low
Rs726.60
Volume
673,444
Avg. Vol
1,326,097
52-wk High
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajan Nanda

2014 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sunil Saksena

Chief Executive Officer, Escorts Construction Equipment

Sambandam Sridhar

51 2011 Chief Executive Officer - Escorts Agri Machinery

Ishan Mehta

57 2011 Executive Vice President - HR and ER

Ajay Sharma

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
