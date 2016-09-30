Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)
ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
734.80INR
10:43am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajan Nanda
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sunil Saksena
|Chief Executive Officer, Escorts Construction Equipment
|
Sambandam Sridhar
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer - Escorts Agri Machinery
|
Ishan Mehta
|57
|2011
|Executive Vice President - HR and ER
|
Ajay Sharma
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary