ESI Group SA (ESIG.PA)
ESIG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
37.46EUR
2:50pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.25 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€37.71
Open
€37.73
Day's High
€37.77
Day's Low
€37.41
Volume
1,199
Avg. Vol
8,709
52-wk High
€62.30
52-wk Low
€37.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alain de Rouvray
|72
|1991
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive Committee
|
Vincent Chaillou
|66
|Member of the Group Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Edition Operations, Director, Acting Executive Vice President-Product Operations
|
Christopher Saint John
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Edition Operations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Laurent Bastian
|48
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Executive Committee
|
Peter Schmitt
|2015
|Executive Vice President Sales and Operational Marketing, Member of the Group Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Assystem Technologies and ESI join forces to deliver solutions for "Factory of the Future”
- BRIEF-Esi Group H1 EBITDA loss widens to 3.9 million euros
- BRIEF-Esi signs strategic memorandum with Ural High-Tech Park in Russia
- BRIEF-Crown Energy announces completion of acquisition of ESI Group
- BRIEF-ESI Group Q1 sales stable at 27.3 million euros