Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
ESNT.L on London Stock Exchange
513.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
513.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
513.00
513.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
434,029
434,029
52-wk High
588.50
588.50
52-wk Low
366.70
366.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Lester
|66
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Forman
|2017
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Stefan Schellinger
|2015
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Hugh Ross
|2014
|Managing Director, Europe
|
Brett York
|2014
|President, Americas
