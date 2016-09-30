Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)
ESRS.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
16.63EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.20 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
£16.83
Open
£16.96
Day's High
£17.05
Day's Low
£16.55
Volume
506,154
Avg. Vol
992,308
52-wk High
£22.80
52-wk Low
£6.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Chekaiban
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment
|
Hazem Joda
|2014
|Finance Manager
|
Farouq Ibrahim
|1994
|Corporate Technical Officer
|
George Matta
|1997
|Corporate Marketing Officer
|
Hasan Nouh
|2014
|Co-Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment
