Edition:
United Kingdom

Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)

ESRS.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

16.63EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.20 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
£16.83
Open
£16.96
Day's High
£17.05
Day's Low
£16.55
Volume
506,154
Avg. Vol
992,308
52-wk High
£22.80
52-wk Low
£6.45

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Chekaiban

2011 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment

Hazem Joda

2014 Finance Manager

Farouq Ibrahim

1994 Corporate Technical Officer

George Matta

1997 Corporate Marketing Officer

Hasan Nouh

2014 Co-Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Ezz Group Holding for Industry and Investment
» More People

Ezz Steel Co SAE News

» More ESRS.CA News