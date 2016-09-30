Edition:
Essel Propack Ltd (ESSL.NS)

ESSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

272.05INR
10:37am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.15 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs269.90
Open
Rs270.80
Day's High
Rs273.45
Day's Low
Rs270.10
Volume
51,296
Avg. Vol
65,981
52-wk High
Rs285.90
52-wk Low
Rs216.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Cherian Thomas

2013 Whole Time Director, Chief Executive Officer

Ashok Goel

2003 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

M. Ramasamy

2013 President - International Business, Director - Technology & Supply Chain (Global)

Prakash Dharmani

2013 Chief Information Officer, Global

Suresh Savaliya

2015 Head Legal, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer, Secretary
