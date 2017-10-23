Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA)
ESTC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
29.40BRL
23 Oct 2017
29.40BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.55 (-5.01%)
R$ -1.55 (-5.01%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.95
R$ 30.95
Open
R$ 31.15
R$ 31.15
Day's High
R$ 31.15
R$ 31.15
Day's Low
R$ 29.03
R$ 29.03
Volume
3,537,500
3,537,500
Avg. Vol
4,364,727
4,364,727
52-wk High
R$ 33.90
R$ 33.90
52-wk Low
R$ 14.03
R$ 14.03
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joao Cox
|54
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira
|33
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Mauricio Luis Luchetti
|58
|2016
|Independent Vice Chairman
|
Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Alberto De Senna Santos
|2017
|Vice President - Legal and Compliance
