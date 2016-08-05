Edition:
United Kingdom

esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)

ESUR.L on London Stock Exchange

274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
274.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
705,976
52-wk High
308.80
52-wk Low
183.10

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Wood

2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Stuart Vann

2012 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Shirley Garrood

56 2015 Senior Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Darren Ogden

2012 Chief Finance Officer, Executive Director

David Pitt

2014 Chief Operating Officer
» More People

esure Group PLC News

» More ESUR.L News

Market Views

» More ESUR.L Market Views