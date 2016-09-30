Edition:
United Kingdom

Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)

ETEL.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

12.82EGP
1:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.27 (-2.06%)
Prev Close
£13.09
Open
£13.20
Day's High
£13.20
Day's Low
£12.81
Volume
523,920
Avg. Vol
1,042,013
52-wk High
£14.15
52-wk Low
£8.16

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Maged Osman

2016 Chairman, Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing the government

Ahmed El Beheiry

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Mohammed Shamroukh

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board

Rifaat Junaidi

2012 Vice President, Chief Regional Officer

Ismail Masoud

2016 Vice President, Chief Technical Officer
Telecom Egypt Co SAE News

