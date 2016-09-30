Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)
ETEL.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
12.82EGP
1:28pm BST
12.82EGP
1:28pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.27 (-2.06%)
£-0.27 (-2.06%)
Prev Close
£13.09
£13.09
Open
£13.20
£13.20
Day's High
£13.20
£13.20
Day's Low
£12.81
£12.81
Volume
523,920
523,920
Avg. Vol
1,042,013
1,042,013
52-wk High
£14.15
£14.15
52-wk Low
£8.16
£8.16
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maged Osman
|2016
|Chairman, Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing the government
|
Ahmed El Beheiry
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Mohammed Shamroukh
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board
|
Rifaat Junaidi
|2012
|Vice President, Chief Regional Officer
|
Ismail Masoud
|2016
|Vice President, Chief Technical Officer
- Egypt launches 4G wireless frequencies - state news agency
- BRIEF-Telecom Egypt launches mobile operation
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets up; Egypt ends losing streak but Qatar down after data
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Region sags as Union Properties loss hits Dubai, Egypt continues slide
- BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Q2 consol profit rises