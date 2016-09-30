Eutelsat Communications SA (ETL.PA)
ETL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.14EUR
3:34pm BST
23.14EUR
3:34pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.17 (+0.72%)
€0.17 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€22.98
€22.98
Open
€23.01
€23.01
Day's High
€23.27
€23.27
Day's Low
€23.01
€23.01
Volume
217,578
217,578
Avg. Vol
537,066
537,066
52-wk High
€25.36
€25.36
52-wk Low
€15.25
€15.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel de Rosen
|66
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rodolphe Belmer
|47
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
John Birt
|72
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Michel Azibert
|61
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Commercial & Development Officer, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee
|
Sandrine Teran
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
