Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)
EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
12.28EUR
3:27pm BST
12.28EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.32%)
€-0.04 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€12.32
€12.32
Open
€12.30
€12.30
Day's High
€12.44
€12.44
Day's Low
€12.27
€12.27
Volume
257,704
257,704
Avg. Vol
314,789
314,789
52-wk High
€13.58
€13.58
52-wk Low
€7.97
€7.97
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Charles Pauze
|70
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Patrick Sayer
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
.. Germond
|60
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer
|
Kenneth McCall
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations
|
Caroline Parot
|44
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar
- BRIEF-Following investigation in UK about damage charges quoted by Europcar UK, Europcar is conducting internal investigation at Europcar UK
- BRIEF-Europcar Groupe successfully places EUR 175 million in new shares
- BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions