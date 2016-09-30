Edition:
Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)

EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.28EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
€12.32
Open
€12.30
Day's High
€12.44
Day's Low
€12.27
Volume
257,704
Avg. Vol
314,789
52-wk High
€13.58
52-wk Low
€7.97

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Charles Pauze

70 2012 Chairman of the Board

Patrick Sayer

59 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

.. Germond

60 2014 Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth McCall

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations

Caroline Parot

44 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
Europcar Groupe SA News

