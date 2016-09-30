Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA)
EUFI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
531.50EUR
3:32pm BST
531.50EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-5.85 (-1.09%)
€-5.85 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
€537.35
€537.35
Open
€533.90
€533.90
Day's High
€539.45
€539.45
Day's Low
€530.25
€530.25
Volume
5,734
5,734
Avg. Vol
16,868
16,868
52-wk High
€551.15
€551.15
52-wk Low
€383.35
€383.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gilles Martin
|53
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Valerie Hanote
|49
|Executive Director
|
Yves-Loic Martin
|49
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Stuart Anderson
|73
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Fereshteh Pouchantchi
|61
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director