Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA)

EUFI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

531.50EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-5.85 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
€537.35
Open
€533.90
Day's High
€539.45
Day's Low
€530.25
Volume
5,734
Avg. Vol
16,868
52-wk High
€551.15
52-wk Low
€383.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gilles Martin

53 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Valerie Hanote

49 Executive Director

Yves-Loic Martin

49 2015 Executive Director

Stuart Anderson

73 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Fereshteh Pouchantchi

61 2014 Independent Non-Executive Director
