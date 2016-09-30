Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)
EURA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
77.46EUR
3:31pm BST
77.46EUR
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.06 (+0.08%)
€0.06 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€77.40
€77.40
Open
€77.35
€77.35
Day's High
€77.75
€77.75
Day's Low
€77.25
€77.25
Volume
47,645
47,645
Avg. Vol
107,310
107,310
52-wk High
€79.05
€79.05
52-wk Low
€47.63
€47.63
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel David-Weill
|84
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Patrick Sayer
|59
|2002
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bruno Roger
|84
|Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Virginie Morgon
|47
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Jean Laurent
|73
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
- BRIEF-ANF Immobilier to sell almost all of legacy portfolio in Marseille and 1 retail asset in Lyon to Primonial REIM
- BRIEF-Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5
- BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share
- BRIEF-Eurazeo intends to sell a total of 10,000,000 Elis shares