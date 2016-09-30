Evotec AG (EVTG.DE)
EVTG.DE on Xetra
18.50EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wolfgang Plischke
|65
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Werner Lanthaler
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Bernd Hirsch
|47
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Enno Spillner
|47
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Mario Polywka
|54
|2007
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene
- BRIEF-Evotec receives $5 million milestone in Celgene alliance
- BRIEF-Evotec says invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery
- BRIEF-Evotec: EIB grants Evotec unsecured loan facility of up to EUR 75 mln
- German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7