Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)

EXCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,776.00INR
10:42am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs90.75 (+5.38%)
Prev Close
Rs1,685.25
Open
Rs1,665.05
Day's High
Rs1,819.00
Day's Low
Rs1,663.50
Volume
4,190
Avg. Vol
2,493
52-wk High
Rs2,099.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,600.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mukul Asher

72 2016 Chairman of the Board

Anil Nawal

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Pravin Desai

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ninad Gupte

63 2016 Joint Managing Director

Chetan Shah

62 2016 Managing Director
