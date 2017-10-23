Edition:
United Kingdom

Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)

EXHO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

103.80EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€103.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
277,730
52-wk High
€123.60
52-wk Low
€96.02

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sophie Bellon

55 2016 Chairwoman of the Board

Michel Landel

65 2009 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Director

Denis Machuel

2017 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Pierre Henry

64 2015 Group Executive Committee Vice President Chairman Benefits and Rewards Services Chief Executive Officer Sports and Leisure, On-site Services

Marc Rolland

2016 Chief Financial Officer
Sodexo SA News

